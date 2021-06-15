Tri-City Herald death notices June 14, 2021

Doris R. Pond

Doris Rexene Pond, 88, of Kennewick, died June 9 at home.

She was born in Athens, Tenn., and lived in Tri-Cities for 63 years.

She was a retired retail clerk.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda H. Cochrane

Linda Hurley Cochrane, 65, of Kennewick, died May 19 at Lourdes Medical Center.

She lived in Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retired receptionist at a veterinary office.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Harold E. Bell

Harold E. Bell, 96, of Kennewick, died June 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Rushville, Neb., and lived in Tri-Cities since 1947.

He was a retired printer at the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Erika Brooker

Erika Brooker, 75, of Pasco, died June 4 in Pasco.

She was born in Germany and lived in Tri-Cities for 15 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur ‘Dan’ D. Tollison

Arthur “Dan” Daniel Tollison, 77, of Pasco, died June 11 in Richland.

He was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived most of his life in Tri-Cities.

He was a retired engineer for Burlington Northern.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon L. Pillen

Sharon Lee Pillen, 79, of Richland, died June 9 in Richland.

She was born in Grand Rapids, Mich, and lived in the Tri-Cities for nine years.

She was a retired school bus driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John ‘Jack’ F. Hattrup

John “Jack” Florent Hattrup, 86, of Pasco, died June 11 in West Richland.

He was born in Uniontown and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

He was the retired owner of Jack Hattrup’s Towing and Automotive.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.