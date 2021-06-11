Tri-City Herald death notices June 10, 2021

Margaret J. Cheney

Margaret J. Cheney, 73, of Richland, died June 3 in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities 69 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Miguel A. Ayala Sr.

Miguel Angel Ayala Sr., 64, of Richland, died June 7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born Tejaro, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

He was a retired forklift driver for Geodis.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary D. Galbraith

Gary Daniel Galbraith, 64, of Kennewick, died June 8 at Trios in Kennewick.

He was born in DeWitt, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 54 years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

David C. Stolingwa

David C. Stolingwa, 58, of Kennewick, died June 7 in Kennewick.

He was born in Butte, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was an IT specialist for Vision Municipal Solutions.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth L. Gardner

Kenneth Lee Gardner, 61, of Kennewick, died June 5 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland

He was born in Stockton, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He worked for House Hold Goods Moving Company.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph A. Haines

Ralph A. Haines, 74, of Richland, died June 7 in Kennewick.

He was born in Camas and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

He was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ondean Wilkes

Ondean Wilkes, 94, of Richland, died June 8 in West Richland.

She was born in Ruth, Miss., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1960.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Floyd L. Packard

Floyd Lamonde Packard, 63, of Kennewick, died June 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Oceanside, Calif., and and lived in Tri-Cities for 16 years.

He was a dentist at Creekside Dental.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.