Tri-City Herald death notices June 9, 2021

John T. Donald

John Thomas Donald, 41, of Kennewick, died June 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Memphis, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.

He was a writer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Trivett Jr.

Ronald Trivett Jr., 41, of Burbank, died June 4 in Spokane.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

He worked in the culinary industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy J. Crom

Peggy Jo Crom, 55, of Kennewick, died June 1 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lester Jones

Lester Jones, 64, of Pasco, died June 7 in Pasco.

He was born in Mobile, Ala., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.

He was a retired transit bus driver for the Ben Franklin Transit of Tri-Cities.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

David W. Ingersoll II

David William Ingersoll II, 68, of Othello, died June 4 in Spokane.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.

He was a music teacher for the Othello School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dolores Arteaga

Dolores Arteaga, 92, of Grandview, died June 8 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Puricema, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.