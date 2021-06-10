Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices June 9, 2021
John T. Donald
John Thomas Donald, 41, of Kennewick, died June 5 in Kennewick.
He was born in Memphis, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.
He was a writer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Trivett Jr.
Ronald Trivett Jr., 41, of Burbank, died June 4 in Spokane.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.
He worked in the culinary industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy J. Crom
Peggy Jo Crom, 55, of Kennewick, died June 1 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lester Jones
Lester Jones, 64, of Pasco, died June 7 in Pasco.
He was born in Mobile, Ala., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.
He was a retired transit bus driver for the Ben Franklin Transit of Tri-Cities.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
David W. Ingersoll II
David William Ingersoll II, 68, of Othello, died June 4 in Spokane.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.
He was a music teacher for the Othello School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores Arteaga
Dolores Arteaga, 92, of Grandview, died June 8 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Puricema, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
