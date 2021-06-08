Tri-City Herald death notices June 7, 2021

Lynne M. Bostic

Lynne M. Bostic, 67, of Richland, died June 4 in Richland.

She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1987.

She was the owner of the Amber Rose Consignment store in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James ‘Jim’ Haney

James “Jim” Haney, 84, of Pasco, died June 2 in Richland.

He was born in Arco, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was a retired water well driller or Statewide Well Drilling.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bobby Garcia

Bobby Garcia, 19, of Grandview, died June 2 in Dusty, Wash.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was a construction laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Bennie ‘Ben’ Welch

Bennie “Ben” Rae Welch, 78, of Kennewick, died June 3 in Wilbur, Wash.,

He was born in Wichita, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 52 years.

He was a retired hazard waste inspector for the state of Washington.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis J. Camarata

Phyllis J. Camarata, 60, of Mabton, died June 5 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.

She was a retired custodian for the Mabton School District.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.