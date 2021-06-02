Tri-City Herald death notices June 1, 2021

David H. Sheldon

David Howard Sheldon, 81, of Kennewick, died May 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities 38 years.

He was a retired project manager for Kaiser Engineers.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clinton ‘Bill’ Windsor

Clinton William “Bill” Windsor, 63, of Kennewick, died May 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Rigby, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

The former U.S. Marine was a retired construction worker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria Silva-Altamirano

Gloria Silva-Altamirano, 72, of Kennewick, died May 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Arcelia, Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Harry Hackett

Harry Hackett, 80, of West Richland, died May 22 in Richland.

He was born in Scotland and lived in West Richland for nine years.

He was a retired machinist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.