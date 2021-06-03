Tri-City Herald death notices June 2, 2021

Shawn P. Richman

Shawn Patrick Richman, 60, of Prosser, died on May 23 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Pasco and lived most of his life in Prosser.

He worked as a chef.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Alice Shaffer

Alice Shaffer, 96, of Pasco, died May 27 in Pasco.

She was born in Custer, Wash., and lived in Pasco for 17 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary D. Guy

Gary Dee Guy, 74, of Prosser, died May 31 in Richland.

He was born in Novinger, Mo., and was a long-time Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired long-haul truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Roxanne Smith

Roxanne Smith, 61, of Kennewick, died May 29 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in De Queen, Ark.., and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie L. Forsythe

Bonnie Lou Forsythe, 82, of Kennewick, died May 28 at home.

She was born in Colony, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a retired clerk for Rite Aid.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory F. Backeberg

Gregory Franz Backeberg, 66, of Kennewick, died May 28 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in Tri-Cities for four years.

He was an Army veteran.

ezCremation.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Brendan M. Murphy

Brendan Michael Murphy, 35, of Kennewick, died May 30 at home.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities over 17 years.

He was a department manager for Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Corrine M. Miller

Corrine Michelle Miller, 57, of Richland, died May 31 in Richland.

She was born in Moses Lake, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 54 years.

She was retired from working at Sun Mart.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce R. Whitcomb

Bruce R. Whitcomb, 84, of Pasco, died May 29 at home.

He was born in Ontario, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1952.

He was a retired production worker for Sandvik Special Metals.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James Mikkelsen

James Mikkelsen, 91, of Kennewick, died May 31 at home.

He was born in Elberta, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1944.

He was retired from Telecom telecommunication.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.