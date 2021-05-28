Tri-City Herald death notices May 27, 2021

Brandon J. Wood

Brandon Jason Wood, 42, of Pasco, died May 25 in Pasco.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a security technician.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Erma L. Brammer

Erma Lea Brammer, 94, of Kennewick, died May 26 in Kennewick.

She was born in Camp Crook, S.D., and lived in Kennewick for three years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Johnny P. Wilson

Johnny Paul Wilson, 40, of Pasco, died May 21 at home.

He was born in Aberdeen, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

He was a construction worker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

LaVon K. Braun

LaVon Kay Braun, 86, of Kennewick, died May 26 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Reeder, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1955.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.