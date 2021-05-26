Tri-City Herald death notices May 25, 2021

Theodore L. Potter

Theodore L. Potter, 81, of Kennewick, died May 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pullman and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a retired real estate broker and appraiser.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan Underkofler-Merchand

Susan C. Underkofler-Merchand, 77, of Pasco, died May 23 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

She was born in Philadelphia, Penn., and lived in Pasco for over 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael G. Mitchell

Michael Gale Mitchell, 61, of Pasco, died May 22 at home with his family.

He was born in Crescent City, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities over 55 years.

He was a chemical operations supervisor for Nutrien.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jon Kirtley Sinclair

Jon Kirtley Sinclair, 84, of Pasco, died May 14 at Desert Wind Gardens Family Home, Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima and lived in Pasco for four years.

He was a retired college educator.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret E. Morton

Margaret Eileen Morton, 65, of Kennewick, died May 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Seguin, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 63 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn C. Chang

Marilyn C. Chang, 66, of Benton City, died May 21 at home.

She was born in Richmond, Va., and lived in Benton City for three years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lee R. Carroll

Lee Roy Carroll, 75, of Richland, died May 22 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and lived in Richland for the past eight years.

He was a retired refinery worker for Shell Oil.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.