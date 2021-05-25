Tri-City Herald death notices May 24, 2021







Marles M. Moon

Marles Marie Moon, 92, of Prosser, died May 19 at her home on the Horse Heaven Hills.

She was born in Miller, S.D., and was a longtime Prosser resident.

She was a homemaker.

Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Edgar W. O’Meara

Edgar Ward O’Meara, 92, of Kennewick, died May 21 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Chaffee, Mo., and in Kennewick for lived 10 months.

He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and was a retired electrician in the aircraft manufacturing industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.