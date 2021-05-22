Tri-City Herald death notices May 21, 2021

Danny E. Boyer

Danny Eugene Boyer, 69, of Benton City, died May 19 in Richland.

He was born in Valparaiso, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a heavy equipment operator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn F. McCandless

Kathryn Faye McCandless, 90, of Richland, died May 20 at her daughter’s home in Kennewick.

She was born in Spearfish, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She was a retired sales representative in law enforcement security.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Heliodoro Fernandez

Heliodoro Fernandez, 69, of Pasco, died May 20 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities 14 years.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara J. Washburn

Barbara Joyce Washburn, 84, of Burbank, died May 19 in Pasco.

She was born in Millersburg, Ken., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

She was a retired caregiver.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Scotty ‘Tex’ Pennington

Scotty “Tex” Pennington, 49, of Kennewick, died May 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Las Cruces, N.M., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.

He was a journeyman electrician for IBEW Electrical Workers.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven C. Peterson

Steven Curtis Peterson, 66, of Pasco, died May 17 in Pasco.

He was born in Hollywood, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 30 years.

He was a farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Rhodes

Charles Rhodes, 91, of Yelm, died May 17 in Lacy, Wash.,

He was born in Wathena, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

He was a retired iron worker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce A. Hansen

Bruce Andrew Hansen, 66, of Burbank, died May 18 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Manuel De Jesus Acosta Arevalo

Manuel De Jesus Acosta Arevalo, 53, of Kennewick, died May 18 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Santa Ana, El Salvador, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

He was a farmworker in the agriculture industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Darlene G. Roberson

Darlene Gayle Roberson, 78, of Kennewick, died May 18 in Spokane.

She was born in Mason City, and lived in Kennewick for 70 years.

She was retired from nursing.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Heriford Perkins

Marilyn Heriford Perkins, 73, died May 19 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland, and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired substitute teacher in Kennewick.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie M. Stewart

Bonnie Mari Stewart, 51, of Pasco, died May 15 in Zillah.

She was born in Vietnam, and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 26 years.

She was a construction flagger.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin Paz Gallo

Benjamin Paz Gallo, 76, of Kennewick, died May 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico, and had lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 20 years.

He was a laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sephrina M. Wolf

Sephrina Marie Wolf, 75, of Richland, died May 20 at Richland Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Pasco, and was a lifetime resident of the Tri-Cities.

She was a retired caregiver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kay Rawlings Skeie

Kay Rawlings Skeie, 85, died May 17 in Richland.

She was born in Fullerton, Neb., and was a clerk for a U.S. government agency.

The Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth L. Allen

Kenneth Lee Allen, 99, died May 17 in Richland.

He was born in Snyder, Okla. and owned an appliance business.

The Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.