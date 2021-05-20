Tri-City Herald death notices May 19, 2021

Leanne C. Finley





Leanne Clarice Finley, 89, of Richland, died May 18 at Life Care Center of Richland.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in Richland for 15 years.

She was a retired medical clerk.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra J. Woodrome

Sandra June Woodrome, 72, of Richland, died May 13 at Life Care Center of Richland.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a homemaker and retired secretary at Olan Mills.

ezCremate.com of Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

William D. Averill

William Darrall Averill, 83, of Kennewick, died May 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was the lead security screener for Pacific Security.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Natalia W. Ramos

Natalia Walle Ramos, 85, of Pasco, died May 16 in Pasco.

She was born in San Marcos, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Hanna M. Erlenbush

Hanna Marie Erlenbush, 89, of Pasco, died May 18 in an adult care center.

She was born in Rusk County, Wis., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 63 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn S. Hansen

Marilyn Sue Hansen, 66, of Pasco, died May 16 in Richland.

She was born in Pasco, and was a lifetime resident of the Tri-Cities.

She was the retired fleet sales manager for Ford in Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Janet K. Sleater

Janet Kay Sleater, 59, died May 17 at her home in Richland.

She was born in Pasco, and was a lifetime resident of the Tri-Cities.

She was a technical writer at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.