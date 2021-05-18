Tri-City Herald death notices May 17, 2021

Cynthia M. Reinbold

Cynthia Marie Reinbold, 62, of Kennewick, died May 8 at home with family.

She was born in Rawlins, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities over 48 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Catherine J. Wiget

Catherine Joanna Wiget, 68, of Kennewick, died May 15 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wenatchee and lived in Tri-Cities for 31 years.

She was a retired from nursing.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin R. Edmondson

Melvin Ray Edmondson, 89, of Kennewick, died May 14 at home.

He was born in Goose Nest Township, N.C., and lived in Tri-Cities since 2017.

He was a retired chief ethics officer for the FDIC.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge or arrangements.