Tri-City Herald death notices May 14, 2021

Gregory V. Judkins

Gregory Virgil Judkins, 69, of Pasco, died May 13 at Lourdes Medical Center.

He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired maintenance carpenter for Framatome Inc.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge for arrangements.

Lee Bush

Lee Bush, 71, of Pasco, died May 7 in Richland.

He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired police detective for the Richand Police Department.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Cynthia M. Reinbold

Cynthia Marie Reinbold, 62, of Kennewick, died May 8 at home.

She was born in Rawlins, Wyo., and lived in Tri-Cities for 48 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patsy R. Sarver

Patsy R. Sarver, 91, of Kennewick, died May 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Mahaska, Kan., and lived in Kennewick for more than 70 years.

She was a retired special education teacher for the Richland School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tomasa Hernandez

Tomasa Hernandez, 71, of Pasco, died May 11 in Pasco.

She was born in San Perlita, Texas, and lived in Pasco for five years.

She was a retired social worker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Alonzo N. Bennett

Alonzo Neal Bennett, 92, of Richland, died May 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in Wapato and lived in Tri-Cities for 23 years.

He was a retired auto body repairman.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Olson

Mary Eileen Olson, 88, of Kennewick, died May 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary W. Paine

Mary Winnie Paine, 91, of Benton City, died May 2 in Richland.

She was born in Leavenworth, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 49 years.

She was retired from agricultural processing and being a flower farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James H. Brady

James H. Brady, 80, of Pasco, died May 12 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1978.

He was a retired millwright at the Purex facility at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Alice M. Szuch

Alice Marie Szuch, 77, of Kennewick, died May 13 at home.

She was born in Carmel, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for four years.

She was a retired teacher.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William C. Boyce

William Charles Boyce, 75, of Kennewick, died May 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Billings, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1978.

He was a retired infrastructure engineer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sam Dahnke

Sam Dahnke, 61, of Grandview, died May 13 in Grandview.

He was born in Denver, Colo., and was longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired residential handyman.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.