Tri-City Herald death notices May 12, 2021

Cheryl ‘Diane’ Crawford

Cheryl “Diane” Crawford, 69, of Kennewick, died May 10 at home.

She was born in Dallas, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1991.

She was an ordained minister.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David A. Atkinson

David Alan Atkinson, 57, of Richland, died May 10 at home.

He was born in Carbondale, Penn., and lived in Richland for 18 years.

He was a senior research scientist for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Karli E. Moore

Karli Elizabeth Moore, 23, of Pasco, died May 9 in Pasco.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Judy M. Iverson

Judy Mae Iverson, 71, of Richland, died May 11 at home.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the region all her life.

She was a Teamster’s construction worker at the Hanford site.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia S. Lawrence

Patricia Sue Lawrence, 78, of Kennewick, died May 10 at home.

She was born in McVeigh, Ken., and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

She was a retired deli clerk for the Red Apple grocery in Kennewick.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leon P. Darby

Leon Paul Darby, 77, of Kennewick, died May 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pierce, Neb., and lived in Kennewick for five years.

He was a retired senior chief in the U.S. Navy after 25 years of service.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael ‘Flynt’ Houston

Michael “Flynt” Houston, 49, of Richland, died May 9 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Houston, Texas, and lived in Richland for a year.

The retired Air Force veteran was an environmental resource specialist at McNary Dam

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul W. Bauer

Paul W. Bauer, 82, of Ridgefield, Wash., died May 10 in Ridgefield.

He was born in Ellensburg and formerly lived in the Yakima Valley.

He was a retired carpenter in the construction industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Anne W. den Hoed

Anne W. den Hoed, 82, of Yakima, died May 7 in Seattle.

She was born in the Netherlands and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn J. Davis

Marilyn J. Davis, 86, of Kennewick, died May 11 in Richland.

She was born in Elma and lived in Tri-Cities for more than 60 years.

She was a retired office manager for a chiropractor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Arlene E. Fowler

Arlene E. Fowler, 88, of Kennewick, died May 10 at home.

She was born in New Bethlehem, Penn., and lived in Kennewick since 2003.

She was a retired shipping clerk.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eloise N. Graves

Eloise Nina Graves, 96, of Kennewick, died May 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Fort Laramie, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.