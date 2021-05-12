Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices May 11, 2021
Josephine Miller Rackley
Josephine Miller Rackley, 101, of Kennewick, died May 9 at home.
She was born in Hague, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for seven years.
The U.S. Army WAC veteran was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary C. Ellis
Mary Catherine Ellis, 65, of Richland, died April 21 at home.
She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities most of her life.
She was a retired caregiver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria J. Roberts
Gloria June Roberts, 72, of Kennewick, died May 7 in Richland.
She was born in New Orleans, La., and lived in the Tri-Cities since October 2020.
She was a retired office manager.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maylan M. Mills
Maylan Miles Mills, 94, of Kennewick, died April 29 in Kennewick.
He was born in Hover, Wash., and lived in Hover and Finley his whole life.
He was a retired orchardist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy J. Polumsky
Dorothy Jo Polumsky, 91, of Dayton, died May 9 at home.
She was born in Dayton and was a lifelong resident.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Jessie C. Paxton
Jessie C. Paxton, 97, of Richland, died May 1 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Richland.
She was born in Canon City, Colo., and lived in Richland for a year.
She was a homemaker.
Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments