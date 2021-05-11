Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices May 10, 2021
Janice Spidle
Janice Spidle, 77, of Pasco, died May 3 in Pasco.
She was born in Ellensburg and lived in the Tri-Cities 15 months.
She was retired.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
M. Tom Thomas
M. Tom Thomas, 85, of West Richland, died May 2 in West Richland.
He was born in Brooklyn, Conn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.
He was a retired physicist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratories in Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Joy M. Voss
Joy M. Voss, 88, of Grandview, died May 9 in Grandview.
She was born in Cle Elum and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a housewife.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth E. Kibbe
Ruth Ellen Kibbe, 98, of Richland, died May 5 in Richland.
She was born in Marion, Mich., and lived in Richland for three years.
She was a retired factory worker for BF Goodrich and Avon Rubber.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
