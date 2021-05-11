Tri-City Herald death notices May 10, 2021

Janice Spidle

Janice Spidle, 77, of Pasco, died May 3 in Pasco.

She was born in Ellensburg and lived in the Tri-Cities 15 months.

She was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

M. Tom Thomas

M. Tom Thomas, 85, of West Richland, died May 2 in West Richland.

He was born in Brooklyn, Conn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired physicist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratories in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Joy M. Voss

Joy M. Voss, 88, of Grandview, died May 9 in Grandview.

She was born in Cle Elum and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth E. Kibbe

Ruth Ellen Kibbe, 98, of Richland, died May 5 in Richland.

She was born in Marion, Mich., and lived in Richland for three years.

She was a retired factory worker for BF Goodrich and Avon Rubber.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.