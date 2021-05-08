Tri-City Herald death notices May 7-8, 2021

Shawnlee G. Groomes

Shawnlee Gwen Groomes, 26, of Kennewick, died May 3 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities most of her life.

She was a medical assistant.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jacqueline M. Johnson

Jacqueline M. Johnson, 88, of Burbank, died May 5 at her home.

She was born in Franklin, N.C., and was a lifelong Tri-City resident.

She was a retired nurse’s aide.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gaspar G. Villicana Jr.

Gaspar G. Villicana Jr., 42, of Yakima, died May 1 Yakima.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He worked in retail sales.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

David R. Gammon

David Russell Gammon, 93, of Mesa, died May 4 in Mesa.

He was born in Vineyard, Utah, and lived in Mesa for 10 years.

He was a retired engineer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Allen ‘Ken’ Brown

Allen Kenneth “Ken” Brown, 96, of Kennewick, died May 5 at home.

He was born in Pelican Rapids, Minn., and lived in Tri-Cities since 1959.

He was a retired carpenter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Olsen

Gary Olsen, 60, of Richland, died May 1 in Richland.

He was born in Logan, Utah, and lived in Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a project manager at the Office of River Protection at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Louis E. Sykes

Louis Earl Sykes, 58, of Prosser, died May 2 at home.

He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and lived in Prosser most of his life.

He owned and operated Lesco Electric in Prosser.

Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles R. Smith

Charles Raymond Smith, 82, of Pasco, died May 5 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House.

He was born in Snoqualmie Falls and lived in the Tri-Cities for 22 years.

He was a retired furniture salesman.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lionel Marquez

Lionel Marquez, 81, of West Richland, died May 1 in Richland.

He was born in Wesleco, Texas, and lived in Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a retired diesel mechanic.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda D. Cosgro

Linda D. Cosgro, 66, of Richland, died May 7 in Richland.

She was born in Lynwood, Calif., and lived in Bend, Ore., before moving to Tri-Cities six years ago.

She was a retired dental technologist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.