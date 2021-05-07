Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices May 6, 2021
Marco A. Avila-Herrera
Marco Antonio Avila-Herrera, 44, of Richland, died April 29 in Richland.
He was born in Mexico and lived in Richland for 18 years.
He was a farm laborer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jennifer K. Kambly
Jennifer Kay Kambly, 51, of Kennewick, died May 4 in Spokane.
She was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.
She was a retired waitress for Hilton Garden Inn.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria Gonzalez Rojas
Maria De La Luz Gonzalez Rojas, 95, of Pasco, died May 4 in Pasco.
She was born in El Cedral, San Luis Potosí, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Dianne Haydon
Dianne Haydon, 79, of Richland, died May 2 at home.
She was born in Savannah, Ga., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1972.
She was retired from retail sales.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald R. Byers
Donald Roy Byers, 90, of Richland, died May 5 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Nyssa, Ore., and lived in Richland for a month.
The Army veteran from the Korean War was a retired researcher for the Department of Agriculture.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
