Tri-City Herald death notices May 4, 2021

Daniel Zamora Alcala

Daniel Zamora Alcala, 80, of Kennewick, died April 25 at home.

He was born in Villa Victoria, Michoacán, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired laborer in the agricultural industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Bette L. Edmunds

Bette Lorraine Edmunds, 92, of Pasco, died April 30 at From the Heart Adult Family Home in Pasco.

She was born in Alcester, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1988.

She was a retired bank manager.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Macias

Betty Macias, 81, of Sunnyside, died May 2 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired laborer in the agricultural industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Claude W. Landes

Claude W. Landes, 58, of West Richland, died April 30 in West Richland.

He was born in Fairhope, Ala., and lived in West Richland 27 years.

He was a senior health physicist at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

David W. Wright

David Wayne Wright, 78, of Kennewick, died April 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Toomsuba, Miss., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 75 years.

He was a retired drug and alcohol counselor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Teddy A. Neth

Teddy Allen Neth, 84, of Richland, died April 29 in Richland.

He was born in Osage, City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 77 years.

He was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Ponce Lopez

Jose Salomon Ponce Lopez, 67, of Pasco, died May 2 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born La Yerbabuena, Michoacán, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.

He was a retired groundskeeper for the city of Kennewick.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.