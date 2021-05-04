Tri-City Herald death notices May 3, 2021

Stephan W. Boehmler

Stephan Wayne Boehmler, 76, of West Richland, died April 30 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Miami, Fla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

The Navy veteran was the retired president and business owner of Copier Specialist.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marion Hutson

Marion Hutson, 87, of Mabton, died April 30 in Grandview.

He was born in Grandview and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired electronic technician for the military.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Helena M. Wagar

Helena M. Wagar, 88, of Kennewick, died April 30 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Leota, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

She was a homemaker and retired from Libby Del Monte.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.