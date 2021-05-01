Tri-City Herald death notices April 30, 2021

Hal Colgrove Jr.





Hal Colgrove Jr., 70, of Sunnyside, died April 29 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Topeka, Kan., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a self-employed tree trimmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Christine M. Huggins

Christine Marie Huggins, 71, of Pasco, died April 29 at home.

She was born in Clinton, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Baudelio Robles

Baudelio Robles, 75, of Pasco, died April 29 at home.

He was born in Tabasco, Zacatecas, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Gene L. Brown

Gene Leroy Brown, 94, of Richland, died April 26 at home.

He was born in Haxby, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2006.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn R. Keck

Carolyn Ruth Keck, 75, of Kennewick, died April 29 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo., and lived most of her life in the Tri-Cities.

She was an artist.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charlene V. Hall

Charlene V. Hall, 72, of Kennewick, died April 28 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in La Grande, Ore., and moved to Kennewick in September from Vancouver, Wash.

She was a retired secretary.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James ‘Lee’ Curtis

James “Lee” Curtis, 97, of Richland, died April 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Arkansas and lived in Richland for 50 years.

He was a retired Hanford patrolman.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Luis F. Gardea Cedano

Luis Felipe Gardea Cedano, 29, of Grandview, died April 29 in Grandview.

He was born in Xalisco, Nayarit, Mexico, and had lived in the Yakima Valley for a short time.

He was a laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Juanita L. Butcher

Juanita Louise Butcher, 88, of Richland, died April 25 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Ardmore, Okla., and lived in Tri-Cities for 18 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan Giese

Susan Giese, 80, of Richland, died April 28 in Richland.

She was born in Longview, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven E. Swearingen

Steven Ennis Swearingen, 62, of Pasco, died April 28 at home.

He was a retired self-employed landscaper.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.