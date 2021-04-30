Tri-City Herald death notices April 29, 2021

Sheri A. Senter

Sheri Ann Senter, 56, of Benton City, died April 16 in Richland.

She was born in Canyonville, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James E. Boulds

James Edward “Jimmy/Jimbo” Boulds, 61, of Pasco, died April 19 in Pasco.

He was born in Poplar, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.

He was the owner and operator of a truck driving business.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jane Yamauchi Maruta

Jane Yamauchi Maruta, 92, of Kennewick, died April 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in Oahu, Hawaii, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.

She was a retired accountant for Westinghouse.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Karen L. Romine

Karen Lynn Romine, 68, of Kennewick, died April 28 at Trios Health in Kennewick.

She was born in Topeka, Kansas, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 2001.

She was a bartender.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.