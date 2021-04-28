Tri-City Herald death notices April 27, 2021

Helen N. Snow

Helen N. Snow, 97, of Kennewick, died April 24 in Richland.

She was born in Lynden, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 70 years.

She was a retired sales clerk at True Value Hardware in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John ‘Don’ Baser

John ‘Don’ Donald Baser, 92, of Grandview, died April 25 in Grandview.

He was born in Peace Valley, Mo., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired dairy owner.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Irene L. Roupe

Irene Louise Roupe, 95, of Richland, died April 24 at home.

She was born in Rice, Wash., and lived in Richland for five years.

She was a retired bookkeeper for J.W. Graham.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kirby A. Mathews

Kirby Allen Mathews, 64, of Kennewick, died April 23 at home.

He was born in Cambridge, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

He was a retired salesman for Overturf Motors.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ross R. Russell

Ross Rey Russell, 55, of Richland, died April 24 at home.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.

He was a retired auto sales manager.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clifford L. Stevenson

Clifford Lynn Stevenson, 73, of Mesa, died April 25 in Mesa.

He was born in Puyallup and lived in the Tri-Cities for a year.

He was a retired elementary school teacher for the North Franklin School District.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Josefina Blanco

Josefina Blanco, 72, of Kennewick, died April 24 at her home with family.

She was born in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 46 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald L. Meeske

Ronald L. Meeske, 78, of Prosser, died April 26 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Pocahontas, Iowa, and lived in Prosser for 55 years.

He owned and operated Meeske Construction for 60 years before retiring.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Sanchez

Maria Sanchez, 56, of Sunnyside, died April 22 in Centralia.

She was born in Mt. Vernon, Wash., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a cosmetologist.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.