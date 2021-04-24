Tri-City Herald death notices April 23, 2021

Ollie M. Dawkins

Ollie Mae Dawkins, 75, of Kennewick, died April 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Newelton, La., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.

She was a retired chemist for Test America and a paraprofessional for Highlands Middle School in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Terri Oney

Terri Oney, 63, of Pasco, died April 14 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

She was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Billie A. Masterson

Billie Ann Masterson, 88, of Richland, died April 20 in Richland.

She was born in Picher, Okla., and lived in Richland for 70 years.

She was a retired executive secretary at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Sheri A. Senter

Sheri Ann Senter, 56, of Benton City, died April 16 in Richland.

She was born in Canyonville, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 20 years.

She was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Maria ‘Veronica’ Leyva

Maria “Veronica” Leyva, 72, of Pasco, died April 20 in Richland.

She was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, and was a former Mabton and Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired warehouse lab technician.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael C. McGhan

Michael Clifford McGhan, 51, of Grandview, died April 22 in Richland.

He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was a forklift operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.