Tri-City Herald death notices April 22, 2021

Robert ‘Bob’ R. Millward

Robert “Bob” Russell Millward, 74, of West Richland, died April 17 in Richland.

He was born in Wendell, Idaho, and lived in West Richland for 11 years.

He was a retired software engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Leland J. Pielstick

Leland ‘Lee’ Joe Pielstick, 85, of Kennewick, died April 20 in Richland.

He was born in Minden, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 59 years.

He was a retired realtor for Windermere.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leroy A. Tonn

Leroy Alan Tonn, 69, of Kennewick, died April 18 in Richland.

He was born in Hutchinson, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Francisco Santos Sanchez

Francisco Santos Sanchez, 62, of Grandview, died April 17 in Seattle.

He was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jacklynn A. Hunt-McAndrew

Jacklynn Ann Hunt-McAndrew, 73, of Richland, died April 18 in Richland.

She was born in Omaha, Neb., and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was retired from housekeeping at Kadlec hospital.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jesus Lopez Jr.

Jesus Lopez Jr., 39, of Pasco, died April 19 in Shaniko, Ore.,

He was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 23 years.

He was a handyman and a mechanic.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty M. Norbeck

Betty Mae Norbeck, 92, of Yakima, died April 16 in Yakima.

She was born in Birch Creek Township, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

She was retired from working for the government.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dr. Dean E. Rasmussen

Dr. Dean E. Rasmussen, 90, of Sunnyside, died April 21 in Sunnyside.

He was born in St. Charles, Idaho, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

The Air Force veteran was a dentist.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.