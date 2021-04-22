Tri-City Herald death notices April 21, 2021

Curtis A. Dennison

Curtis Allen Dennison, 53, of Kennewick, died April 19 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities over 20 years.

He was a janitor for Columbia Industries in the Federal Building.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel W. Matson

Daniel William Matson, 54, of Kennewick, died April 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

He was a radiology control technician at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nora Jacobson

Nora Jacobson, 79, of Richland, died April 16 in Richland.

She was born in Troy, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2007.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Teresa K. Roan

Teresa Kae Roan, 69, of Pasco, died April 18 in Pasco.

He was born in Eugene, Ore.

She was a retired labor union representative.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nasario Miranda

Nasario Miranda, 67, of Outlook, died April 18 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Brownfield, Texas, and was a longtime Outlook resident.

He was an auto mechanic.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah A. Wertheimer

Deborah Ann Wertheimer, 63, of Hermiston, Ore., died April 20 in Richland.

She was born in Webster, Mass., and lived in Hermiston for four years.

She was the retired office manager for vital statistics for the state of Alaska.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.