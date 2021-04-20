Tri-City Herald death notices April 19, 2021

Rebecca A. Fritch

Rebecca Ann Fritch, 69, of Kennewick, died April 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Parkdale, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.

She was the office manager at Coffey’s Refrigeration.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Rhoades

Marilyn Rhoades, 78, of Benton City, died April 16 at home.

She was born in Casper, Wyo., and lived in Benton City for 44 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey Simonis

Jeffrey Simonis, 62, of Kennewick, died April 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired employee for Goodwill and Columbia Industries.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Nicholas Waligura

Nicholas Waligura, 70, of Richland, died April 12 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 55 years.

He was a retired chemical technologist at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gene Barnes

Gene Barnes, 83, of Prosser, died April 14 in Richland.

He was born in Iowa and lived in Prosser for 46 years.

He was a retired electrician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Warren A. Espe

Warren Armand Espe, 89, of Kennewick, died April 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 59 years.

He was a retired technical training manager at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.