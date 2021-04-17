Tri-City Herald death notices April 16, 2021

Jason R. Winter

Jason Robert Winter, 49, of Kennewick, died April 10 at home.

He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years.

He was a laborer in the construction industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Doris M. Mansperger

Doris Mae Mansperger, 88, of Pasco, died April 13 in Pasco.

She was born in Ellensburg, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 24 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Santos J. Villegas

Santos J. Villegas, 95, of Pasco, died April 15 at home.

He was born in Worland, Wyo., and lived in Pasco for 10 years.

He was a retired warehouse manager for the Carnation Company.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.