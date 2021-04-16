Tri-City Herald death notices April 15, 2021

Kelly Walsh

Kelly Walsh, 58, of Benton City, died April 8 in Benton City.

She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 41 years.

She was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Jones

Joseph Jones, 79, of Kennewick, died April 13 at home.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Edith Snow

Edith Snow, 93, of Richland, died April 13 in Richland.

She was born in Verona, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 73 years.

She was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Nolan C. Felgenhauer

Nolan Curtis Felgenhauer, 68, of Pasco, died April 13 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in San Francisco, Calif., and lived in Pasco since 2016.

He was a retired engineer for Philips Company.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorrene C. Gilbert

Dorrene Carol Gilbert, 83, of Richland, died April 14 in Richland.

She was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 79 years.

She was retired from the Mid-Columbia Library.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.