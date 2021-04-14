Tri-City Herald death notices April 13, 2021

Douglas H. Thompson

Douglas Harold Thompson, 68, of Pasco, died April 9 in Pasco.

He was born in Odessa, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than five years.

He was a dispatcher for trucking.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carl J. Reiss Jr.

Carl John Reiss Jr., 93, of Kennewick, died April 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Chickasha, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was a farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Alfonso T. Calderon

Alfonso T. Calderon, 77, of Kennewick, died April 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 76 years.

He was a retired farm worker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Paula J. McCullough

Paula J. McCullough, 67, of Richland, died April 8 in Richland.

She lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 10 years.

She was retired.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Talbert

Barbara Ann Talbert, 74, died April 11 at her home in Richland.

She was born in Miami, Fla., and had been a Tri-Cities resident since 1976.

She was a professional gambler.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Knecht

Robert Lee Knecht, 91, of Pasco, died April 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Edon, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 63 years.

He was a retired metallurgical engineer at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alice L. Benedetti

Alice L. Benedetti, 90, of Kennewick and formerly Sunnyside, died April 13 in Kennewick.

She was born Eight Mile, Ala., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was the retired secretary for a church, radio station KREW and the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Paula M. Millar Dahlem

Paula Mary Millar Dahlem, 66, of Pasco, died April 11 at home.

She was born in Bemidji, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.

She was a retired salesperson.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.