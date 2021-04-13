Tri-City Herald death notices April 12, 2021

Christina Burnette

Christina Lorraine “Tina B” Burnette, 34, of Pasco, died April 8 in Pasco.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a stocking laborer for Goodwill Industries.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

James E. Stiffler

James E. “Jimbo” Stiffler, 59, Kennewick, died April 10 at home.

He was born in Fort Monroe, Va., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

The Marine Corp veteran was retired from Jimbo’s Karaoke.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Glenn R. Washam

Glenn Ross Washam, 71, of Kennewick, died April 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco, and lived his entire life in the Tri-Cities.

He was the retired owner and operator of Sun River Electric.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Norberta Guerra

Norberta Guerra, 89, of West Richland, died April 8 in West Richland.

She was born in Edinburg, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.

She was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.