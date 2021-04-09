Tri-City Herald death notices April 8, 2021

Thomas K. Bailey

Thomas Kent Bailey, 54, of Kennewick, died March 31 in Connell.

He was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.

He was the meat deli manager in the food industry.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Lorena Pedraza

Lorena Pedraza, 49, of Richland, died April 5 at home.

She was born in Zinapecuaro, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1993.

She was a residential manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond S. Anderson

Raymond Scott Anderson, 50, of Kennewick, died April 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.

He was retired from the fish processing industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Anthony C. Rodriguez

Anthony C. Rodriguez, 37, of Yakima, died April 5 in Yakima.

He was born in Longview, Wash., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

Smith Funeral Home,Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert P. Knight

Robert P. Knight, 86, of Richland, died April 5 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

He was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gladys Wirtz

Gladys Wirtz, 92, of Richland, died April 3 in Richland.

She was born in Montana and lived in Richland for 60 years.

She was a retired superintendent’s secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Emigdio Torres Valdovinos

Emigdio Torres Valdovinos, 56, of Pasco, died April 6 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in La Dicha, Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.