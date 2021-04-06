Tri-City Herald death notices April 5, 2021

Peggy Miley

Peggy Miley, 74, of Pasco, died March 29 at home.

She was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.

She was a retired meat wrapper in the food service industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Leta L. Boolen

Leta LaVerne Boolen, 90, of Richland, died April 1 in Richland.

She was born in Violet Hill, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 62 years.

She was a retired clerical worker for government contractors.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Doris M. Wurz

Doris M. Wurz, 88, of Richland, died March 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Booneville, Ark., and lived in Richland for 68 years.

She was a retired teacher’s aide for the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Fern Aagard

Fern Aagard, 100, of Richland, died April 1 at home.

She was born in Pomona, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

She was a retired missionary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Gaines

Thomas Gaines, 74, of Richland, died March 30 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired project manager for Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.