Tri-City Herald death notices April 1, 2021

Toribio C. Armijo Sr.

Toribio Coronado Armijo Sr., 97, of Pasco, died March 30 at home.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 67 years.

He was a retired railroad operator and served in the U.S. Army.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clyde B. Gifford

Clyde Boyd Gifford, 81, of Pasco, died March 27 at Joyful Life Adult Family Home in Pasco.

He was born in Loring, Kan., and lived in Pasco for a year.

He was a retired truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Hollis R. Morris

Hollis Roy Morris, 89, of Kennewick, died March 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Chewelah and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.

He was a retired Kamiakin High School teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Trujillo

Dorothy Trujillo, 88, of Kennewick, died March 26 in Kennewick.

She was born in Minnesota and lived in Kennewick for 78 years.

She was a retired warehouse worker at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Hubers

Barbara Hubers, 76, of Sunnyside, died March 30 in Seattle.

She was born in the Netherlands and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

She was a retired office manager for an auto parts store.

Smith Funeral Homes, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Mark E. Pickard

Mark Edward Pickard, 63, of Kennewick, died March 31 at home.

He was born in Pittsfield, Mass., and lived in Kennewick for 34 years.

He was a retired chemical dependency counselor in behavior health, and served in the U.S. Navy.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Earl L. Fouts

Earl Leslie Fouts, 72, of Pasco, died March 31 in Pasco.

He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

He was a retired iron worker and Army veteran.

Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.