Tri-City Herald death notices March 31, 2021

Gail J. Sliger

Gail Joe Sliger, 90, of Kennewick, died March 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

She was a retired RCT manager for Rockwell.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shari Soderquist

Shari Soderquist, 59, of Richland died March 25 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Northridge, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1974.

She was a paraeducator for the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley J. Duce

Shirley Jean Duce, 85, of Richland, died March 29 at home.

She was born in Shelley, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 43 years.

She was a retired kindergarten teacher at Tapteal Elementary School.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia A. Sinclair

Virginia Ann Sinclair, 85, of Kennewick, died March 28 at Hospice House at Chaplaincy Health Care.

She was born in Modesto, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 24 years.

She was a retired secretary and dispatcher in the construction industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas B. Kinzer

Douglas Burton Kinzer, 73, of Richland, died March 29 at home.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities 49 years.

He was the retired meat market manager at Costco.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

George A. Manuel Sr.

George A. Manuel Sr., 91, of Kennewick, died March 26 at home.

He was born in New York and lived in the Tri-Cities for 26 years.

He was a retired aircraft supervisor for General Dynamics California.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerri K. Ellison

Jerri Kay Ellison, 60, died March 30 at her home in Kennewick.

She was born in San Diego, Calif., and moved to Kennewick 1 1/2 years ago from Spokane.

She worked in customer service.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth Thein Ruskauff

Elizabeth Thein Ruskauff, 90, of Richland, died March 28 in Richland.

She was born in Wisconsin, and had lived in Seattle for 30 years.

She was a retired clerk.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.