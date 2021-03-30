Tri-City Herald death notices March 29, 2021

Ryan M. Gerard

Ryan Michelle Gerard, 35 years, of Richland, died March 27 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities 28 years.

She was an accountant.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria M. Bader

Gloria Mae Bader, 79, of Kennewick, died March 27 at home with family.

She was born in Salem, Ore., and lived in Kennewick over 35 years.

She was a retired banker for Ben Franklin Bank in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Brooke Beus

Brooke Beus, 31, of Pasco, died March 27 at home.

She was born in Pasco and lived off and on in the Tri-Cities.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Marroquin Castillo

Jose Marroquin Castillo, 33, of Pasco, died March 25 at home.

He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

He was lead technician for E2 Options.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Alvin H. Keck

Alvin H. Keck, 64, of Richland, died March 23 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was lifelong resident.

He was a field piping engineer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Raelene J. Menefee

Raelene Joyce Menefee, 65, of Richland, died March 25 in Richland.

She was born in San Pablo, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over eight years.

She was a retired executive secretary for the government.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jesus Zamudio Becerra

Jesus Zamudio Becerra, 96, of Pasco, died March 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in Urapa, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities over 18 years.

He was a retired agricultural farm laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Victoria Trevino Landeros

Victoria Maria Trevino Landeros, 55, of Grandview, died March 26 in Grandview.

She was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

She was a drug and alcohol counselor.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Tessa A. Fletcher

Tessa A. Fletcher, 46, of Grandview, died March 25 in Grandview.

She was born in Kalispell, Mont. and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.