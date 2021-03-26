Tri-City Herald death notices March 25, 2021

Tiffany L. Lechelt

Tiffany Lynn Lechelt, 41, of Kennewick, died March 22 in Finley.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was the project coordinator at Dayco Heating and Air.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma Ulbricht

Norma Ulbricht, 77, of Richland, died March 21 at home.

She was born in Houston, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

She was a home health registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bennett ‘Benny’ Clark

Bennett “Benny” Clark, 95, of Richland, died March 22 in Richland.

He was born at Hanford, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was a powerhouse manager at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.