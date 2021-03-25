Tri-City Herald death notices March 24, 2021

Beverly S. LaPierre

Beverly S. LaPierre, 77, of Mabton, died March 6 in Richland.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Bernice B. Mackey

Bernice Beatrice Mackey, 89, of Pasco, died March 22 at home.

She was born in Ronan, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 74 years.

She was retired from the banking industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

David Hunter

David Hunter, 92, of Richland, died March 21 in Richland.

He was born in Everett and lived in Richland for 67 years.

He was a retired electrical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Bergum

David LeRoy Bergum, 81, of Kennewick, died March 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Belgrade, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 61 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marvin Partch

Marvin Partch, 92, of Outlook, died March 23 in Richland.

He was born in Outlook and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired row crop farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie J. Fisher

Bonnie J. Fisher, 67, of Prosser, died March 19 in Richland.

She was born in Bemidji, Minn., and was a longtime Prosser resident.

She was a caregiver and foster parent.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jenner A. Beauchamp

Jenner Anton Beauchamp, 24, of Kennewick, died March 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

He was a student at Eastern Washington University and worked for the city of Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.