Tri-City Herald death notices March 22, 2021

Brett A. Bossert

Brett Andrew Bossert, 35, of Richland, died March 31 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was a sheet metal worker for Apollo.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Philip G. Barnard

Philip Gordon Barnard, 82, of Chelan, died March 20 at home.

He previously was a longtime resident of Kennewick.

He was a retired neuropsychologist and had a practice in Richland.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Gamboa Arellano

Jose Fabian Gamboa Arellano, 61, of Pasco, died March 18 in McAllen, Texas.

He was born Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico, and lived in Tri-Cities for more than 10 years.

He was a truck driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge or arrangements.

Phyllis M. Robertson

Phyllis Muriel Robertson, 89, of Kennewick, died March 17 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Jerome, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for six years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard M. Blomquist

Richard Milo Blomquist, 104, of Richland, died March 15 in Richland.

He was born in Gowrie, Iowa, and lived in Tri-Cities for about 2 years.

He was a retired from sales and training in electronics, and also was a pilot in World War II for the Army Air Corps.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roy A. Sloppy

Roy Augustus Sloppy, 86, of Kennewick, died March 12 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

The U.S. Army veteran was a retired mason.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.