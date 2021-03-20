Tri-City Herald death notices March 19, 2021

Rose M. Wagner





Rose M. Wagner, 82, of Richland, died March 19 in Richland.

She was born in North Dakota and lives in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lyle W. James

Lyle Wynn James, 70, of Kennewick, died March 18 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Washington state and spent most of his life in the Tri-Cities.

He was retired.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Russell J. Garrison

Russell Joseph Garrison, 51, of West Richland, died March 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in California and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1980.

He was a retired security guard for Moon Security.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Antonia Ochoa-Perez

Antonia Ochoa-Perez, 50, of Sunnyside, died March 15 at home.

She was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Mattawa area for 15 years.

She was an agricultural worker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert A. Hedges

Robert Anderson Hedges, 68, of Chewelah, died March 16 at home.

He was born in Waterville, Wash., and lived most of his life in the Tri-Cities

He was an illustrator.

Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Frankie Jo Rankin

Frankie Jo Rankin, 60, of Pasco, died March 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities for 36 years.

She was a waitress at Magill’s Restaurant in Pasco.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.