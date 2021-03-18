Tri-City Herald death notices March 17, 2021

Jon A. Stephens

Jon A. Stephens, 65, of Kennewick, died March 13 at home with family.

He was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities over 63 years.

He was a retired electrician for Sagetree Electric.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald D. Hanson

Ronald Dean Hanson, 90, of Kennewick, died March 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 68 years.

He was a retired elementary school teacher for the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Duane D. Page

Duane Darrel Page, 73, of Pasco, died March 14 at home.

He was born in Dayton, Wash., and lived in Pasco for 11 years.

He was a retired field representative for Green Giant.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wendell P. Alton

Wendell Percy Alton, 96, of Richland, died March 12 at Bonaventure of Tri-Cities.

He was born in Little Sioux, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.

The Navy veteran was a retired general contractor in the construction industry.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Calvin P. Fritch

Calvin Prince Fritch, 73, of Kennewick, died March 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born Oilton, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

He was a retired carpenter in the construction industry.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah M. Jones

Deborah Marie Jones, 64, of Pasco, died March 14 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a retired home care aid in the social and health industry.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Jay N. Anderson

Jay Norman Anderson, 71, of Benton City, died March 15 in Benton City.

He was born in Mitchell, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 15 years.

He was a retired auto mechanic.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Hankel

Barbara Ann Hankel, 85, of Pasco, died March 4 at home.

She was born in Washington, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities over 66 years.

She was a retired health caregiver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rubenna R. Marshall

Rubenna R. Marshall, 61, of Kennewick, died March 14 at home with family.

She was born in Albuquerque, N.M., and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a retired hairdresser.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra S. Caggiano

Sandra S. Caggiano, 79, of Richland, died Feb. 5 in Dublin, Calif.

She was born in of Orange, N.J., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

The Neptune Society of Northern California is in charge of arrangements. A Tri-Cities memorial is planned in the future.