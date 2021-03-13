Tri-City Herald death notices March 12-13, 2021

Betty L. Hawker

Betty Lucile Hawker, 80, of Kennewick, died March 11 at home.

She was a retired state employee.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Curtis J. Shaw

Curtis Jay Shaw, 57, of Pasco, died March 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was an operations manager for the city of Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marjorie A. Felder

Marjorie Ann Felder, 75, of West Richland, died Feb. 27 in West Richland.

She was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in West Richland for 25 years.

She was a retired secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Layne

Barbara Layne, 74, of West Richland, died March 8 in West Richland.

She was born in St. Maries, Idaho, and lived in West Richland for 32 years.

She was a retired housekeeper.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Darold D. Hamilton

Darold “Don” D. Hamilton, 86, of Richland, died March 5 in Richland.

He was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities area most of his life.

He was a retired chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.