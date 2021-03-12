Tri-City Herald death notices March 11, 2021

Richard M. Best

Richard McKinley Best, 67, of Richland, died March 9 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a janitor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph P. Ponish

Joseph Philip Ponish, 84, of Kennewick, died March 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Clarence, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities over 45 years.

He was a retired engineering assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marie Gould

Marie Gould, 82, of Kennewick, died March 10 at Life Care Center of Kennewick.

She was born in Bend, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 59 years.

She was a retired volunteer coordinator for adult respite care.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Holbert Wilson

Hobert Wilson, 73, of Burbank, died March 5 in Richland.

He was born in Irwinton, Ga., and he was a longtime Tri-Cities area resident.

He was a port authority officer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen M. Snyder

Helen Marie Snyder, 82, of Benton City, died March 10 at her home.

She was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident of Benton City and the Tri-Cities.

She was the retired office manager for Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, was in charge of arrangements.

Eduardo ‘Lalo’ ‘Eddie’ Jasso

Eduardo “Lalo” “Eddie” Jasso, 77, of Grandview, died March 10 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Piedras Negras, Mexico, and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.