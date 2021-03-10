Tri-City Herald death notices March 9, 2021

Peggy J. Erickson

Peggy Jean Erickson, 93, of Richland, died March 3 in Richland.

She was born in Kingston, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 65 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy Cameron

Nancy Cameron, 64, of Richland, died March 7 at home.

She was born in Niles, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1990.

She was a retired from housekeeping at the Columbia Basin Racquet Club in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Manuel Guajardo

Manuel Guajardo, 68, of Kennewick, died March 5 in Plymouth.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 61 years.

He was a machine operator.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph C. Moore

Joseph Charles Moore, 77, of Prosser, died Feb. 12.

He was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mildred Franchino

Mildred Franchino, 95, of Richland, died Feb. 28 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1978.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.