Tri-City Herald death notices March 8, 2021

Jay D. Brown

Jay Dee Brown, 84, of Pasco, died March 6 in Richland.

He was born in York, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.

He was a retired postal carrier for the U.S. Post Office.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy L. Aichele

Nancy Lois Aichele, 86, of Walla Walla, died March 4 at WSM Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

She was born in Philadelphia, Penn., and was a longtime Walla Walla resident.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Hankel

Barbara Ann Hankel, 85, of Pasco, died March 4 at home.

She was born in Washington, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

She was a homemaker and caregiver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald R. Ware

Donald R. Ware, 95, of Grandview, died March 5 in Prosser.

He was born in Grandview and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired U.S. Post Office mail carrier.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Dean K. Strawn

Dean Keith Strawn, 77, of Kennewick, died March 5 at Fieldstone Memory Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Ontario, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 58 years.

He was the retired owner of Dependable Janitor Services Inc.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leona G. Clark

Leona G. Clark, 96, of Bickleton, died March 6 in Richland.

She was born in Six Prong and was a lifelong Bickleton resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry A. Miller

Jerry Arlie Miller, 77, of Pasco, died March 5 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was born in La Center and lived in the Tri-Cities for 74 years.

He was a retired police officer and laborer in the energy industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon G. Alexander

Sharon Gayle Alexander, 83, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Burley, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 45 years.

She was a retired school bus driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.