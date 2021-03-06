Tri-City Herald death notices March 5-6, 2021

Marcus M. Kastl

Marcus Melvin Kastl, 76, of Benton City, died March 2 in Benton City.

He was born in Hillsboro, Ore., and lived in Benton City over 25 years.

He was a retired chemical technologist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Judy A. Adams

Judy Ann Adams, 77, of Pasco, died Feb. 28 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Okmulgee, Okla., and lived in Pasco for the past seven years.

She was retired from working in art sales.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria E. Johnson

Gloria Eileen Johnson, 95, of Eugene, Ore., died March 4 in Eugene.

She lived in Kennewick for 30 years.

The Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements

Byron W. Logman

Byron William Logman, 83, of Richland, died March 2 at home.

He was born in Norway, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.

He served in the Navy and was retired maintenance engineer at Hanford.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kayla N. Pieper

Kayla Nicole Pieper, 35, of Richland, died March 2 in Richland.

She was born in Palmer, Alaska, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.

She was a dialysis technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Lucille B. Holden

Lucille B. Holden, 84, died March 3 at her home in Kennewick.

She was born in Graham, and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past 60 years.

She was a retired secretary at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven Venier

Steven Venier, 69, of Pasco, died March 1 at Chaplaincy of Kennewick.

He was born in Richland, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1972.

He was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Theodore S. Hartman

Theodore S. Hartman, 71, of West Richland, died Feb. 24 in West Richland.

He was born in Spokane, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.

He was a retired millwright.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Kinsey

Charles Kinsey, 71, of Richland, died March 1 in Richland.

He was born in Wallace, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.