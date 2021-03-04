Tri-City Herald death notices March 3, 2021

Bernice H. Ririe

Bernice H. Ririe, 100, of Mesa, died Feb. 28 at home.

She was born in Rigby, Idaho, and lived in Basin City for 60 years.

She was a homemaker and a retired secretary for AEC and a former postal worker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles ‘Chuck’ Boznak

Charles “Chuck” Boznak, 83, of Richland, died Feb. 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Monroe, Mich., and lived in Richland for 33 years.

He was a retired project manager for General Electric.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Margie Davidson

Margie Davidson, 99, of Richland, died Feb. 27 in Richland.

She was born in Washington state and lived in Tri-Cities for 21 years.

She was a retired administrative assistant.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.