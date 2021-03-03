Tri-City Herald death notices March 2, 2021

Richard Bruce

Richard Bruce, 68, of Pasco, died Feb. 28 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired cashier for Republic Parking and retired from vending maintenance for Pepsi Cola.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia M. Sather

Virginia Marie Sather, 99, of Kennewick, died Feb. 26 at home.

She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities over 77 years.

She was a retired executive secretary at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda P. Hovland

Linda Paulette Hovland, 65, of Pasco, died Feb. 27 at home.

She was born in Libby, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.

She was a retired caregiver in the health industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Billie ‘Ruthie’ Smith

Billie “Ruthie” Smith, 85, of Kennewick, died Feb. 27 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Greenbrier, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1989.

She was a retired food nutritionist for St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James L. Halka

James Lee Halka, 81, of Kennewick, died Feb. 28 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Curtice, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for over 40 years.

He served in the Navy and was a retired pipe fitter in the metal working industry.

The Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Delbert E. Bareither

Delbert Earl Bareither, 83, of Kennewick, died Feb. 28 at home.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1956.

He was a retired teacher for the Kennewick School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dvara-Lee Felton

Dvara-Lee Felton, 95, of Richland, died Feb. 25 in Richland.

She was born in Boston, Mass, and lived in Richland for 57 years.

She was a retired technical editor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Timothy P. Leslie

Timothy P. Leslie, 60, of Zillah, died Feb. 27 in Yakima.

He was born in Seattle and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He worked in customer service in the wholesale industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.