Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 25, 2021

Fidelina Santana

Fidelina Santana, 67, of Pasco, died Feb. 23 in Spokane.

She was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Yvonne M. Harvesf

Yvonne M. Harvesf, 74, of Richland, died Feb. 20 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Richland 15 years.

She was a retired secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley A. Rishky

Shirley Ann Rishky, 83, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, died Feb. 9 in Coeur d’Alene.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a retired secretary at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juanita M. Archer

Juanita M. Archer, 82, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 23 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Cheney and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired nursing home housekeeper.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

James A. Taylor

James Allen Taylor, 67, of Richland, died Feb. 23 in Richland.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities resident.

He was retired from the military and an engineer at the Hanford site.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is charge of arrangements.

Ray C. Gifford

Ray Calvin Gifford, 77, of Benton City, died Feb. 22 at home.

He was born in Mason City, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 75 years.

He served in the Air Force and was a retired electrician in the construction industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

George L. Roller

George Lawrence Roller, 89, of Pasco, died Feb. 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Visalia, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

He served in the Navy and was a retired farmer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Allen P. Boston

Allen Pershing Boston, 102, of Richland, died Feb. 25 at his home.

He was a retired chemical engineer in nuclear energy industry.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.