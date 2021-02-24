Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 23, 2021

Aron Aviles

Aron Aviles, 25, of Pasco, died Feb. 19, at home.

He was born in Aurora, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

He was a construction worker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Diego Aviles Jr.

Diego Aviles Jr., 30, of Pasco, died Feb. 19 in Pasco.

He was born in Riverside, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

He was a computer programmer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack L. Picicci

Jack Lee Picicci, 86, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was retired from Burlington Northern Railroad.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Caelan B. Chastain

Caelan Bishop Chastain, 17, of Richland, died Feb. 21 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

He was a student.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Eutimio ‘Tim’ Atencio

Eutimio “Tim” Atencio, 72, of Richland, died Feb. 19 in Richland.

He was born in Del Norte, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired electrician foreman.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas W. Ashby

Thomas W. Ashby, 93, of Richland, died Feb. 22 in Brookdale.

He was born in Longview, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

The Army veteran was retired from the railroad industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Alan L. Adams

Alan Lee Adams, 71, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 at home.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for seven years.

He was a retired counselor for the state of Oregon’s Department of Corrections.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William S. Beasley Jr.

William Sidney Beasley Jr., 90, of Kennewick, died Feb. 19 at home.

He was born Kankakee, Ill., and lived 6 1/2 years in the Tri-Cities.

He retired from service in the Army and the Air Force and was an investor.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Billy R. Potter

Billy Ray Potter, 77, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Brinkman, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired operator for Agrium Fertilizer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.